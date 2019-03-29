NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Mike Ashley lashes out at advisers to Debenhams

Friday, March 29, 2019 - 09:58 AM

Mike Ashley has lashed out at advisers to department store chain Debenhams after the tycoon’s takeover approach was snubbed, and as he stands to be wiped out in a restructure.

The billionaire Sports Direct owner had been attempting to seize control of Debenhams and install himself as chief executive, but on Thursday the retailer received approval from the majority of its bondholders to press ahead with an alternative £200 million refinancing.

If there were any justice in the world, the majority of the advisers would be put in prison

Mr Ashley released a statement early this morning, saying: “Now the results of the vote are known and we have also been subsequently advised that the supportive HSBC are no longer part of Debenhams’ revolving credit facility, I think that, if there were any justice in the world, the majority of the advisers would be put in prison.”

FTI Consulting has been working with lenders to Debenhams, while KPMG has been advising the retailer itself.

While Debenhams will now embark on a wider restructuring in an effort to secure the future of the business, it is likely to wipe out existing shareholders such as Mr Ashley, who holds a stake of just under 30%.

Debenhams is tipped to look at a debt-for-equity swap and a pre-pack administration, with the latter expected to be more likely as it does not require shareholder approval.

Both options would result in existing investors losing their holdings in the company.

A company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to speed up store closures and rent reductions could also be part of the plans, or come at a later stage.

Only on Wednesday, Mr Ashley, through Sports Direct, said he was considering tabling an offer for Debenhams which would value it at £61.4 million.

But Debenhams has consistently resisted overtures from the billionaire.

Sports Direct said later on Friday that it is giving “further consideration” to Debenhams’ announcement and weighing up its next move.

Shares in Debenhams were trading more than 4% lower at 1.9p in morning trade.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Union to ballot thousands of hospital support workers on strike action

We all know one person that would love this Jäger Easter egg

PSNI make arrest after man suffers head injuries in Belfast assault

Meath mortician planning to offer eco-friendly water-based cremations

KEYWORDS

DebenhamsMike Ashley

More in this Section

My job with Stephen Flood: Brexit bringing gold from London to Dublin

Huawei defends security record as annual sales top 100 billion dollars

Companies donate over €30m and thousands of hours to good causes

BoI earmarks €375m landlord loans


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with 130 grand a year for doing nathin?

Why we all suffer burnout and tips on how to overcome it

When nature meets cutting edge technology

Working life: Alicia O’Leary

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »