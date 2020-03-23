Michael O’Flynn: Construction industry must continue to operate

The head of one of the country’s largest construction companies has said that the industry is critical and is a service that will have to continue.

Michael O’Flynn, of O’Flynn Construction, told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that the construction industry was working on vital projects such as the building of temporary HSE facilities and the fit-out of testing centres.

He acknowledged that the industry will have to scale back in some areas, but he said that the industry was adhering to the government’s public health guidelines in “a careful and managed way.”

Mr O’Flynn said he was not aware of anyone testing positive for the coronavirus on any building site. If a construction worker did test positive it could mean the closure of the site on which they were working, he said.

Health is first, but we should be sure about locking down of the industry if it is operating safely.

“The virus will have an impact, but it depends how the industry, the banks and the government respond.”

Mr O’Flynn said that finance was the raw material of the construction industry and if the banks continue to “keep supply going” the situation will not be as bad as it was a decade ago.

“We’re in a better place now, I hope they do the right thing.”