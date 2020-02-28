News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michael Loftus takes on a new role in CIT executive

Michael Loftus has been appointed as Vice President for External Affairs at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT).
By Joe Dermody
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 09:45 AM

Michael Loftus, who has been Head of Faculty of Engineering & Science at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) since 2009, has been appointed to the position of Vice President for External Affairs.

He takes over from Dr Orla Flynn who has been announced as president of Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT).

Michael, who lives in Midleton, Co Cork, spent a lot of time in industry before joining CIT in 2001. Prior to that, he was one of a group of entrepreneurs behind an international IT consultancy business which was sold to Gartner Group, the world’s largest commercial IT research firm. He also held senior roles in IT consultancy, research, technical management, and software development. At CIT, he has been head of Faculty of Engineering & Science, head of School of Computing and Maths, and a lecturer in Computer Science.

His new position includes an institute-wide responsibility for industry engagement and enterprise support, as well as covering research, innovation and internationalisation.

Michael will work with colleagues in CIT and IT Tralee to developing the Munster Technological University (MTU). He said several graduates, who have achieved great success as entrepreneurs and business leaders, have already been in contact with him to offer financial and professional support as the dawn of the MTU era approaches.

“It is heartening to see the great success that our graduates have achieved and also to know they are fully committed to supporting the development of future generations of talented students in our region,” he said.

CIT president, Dr Barry O’Connor, said: “Michael’s blended experience across industry and education is a perfect fit for building on the great success we have achieved to date in engaging with industry, especially as we establish the MTU.”

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

