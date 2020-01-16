Meitheal names six associate architects

Meitheal Architects has promoted six key staff to associate level within its practice in Cork.

Peter Byrne, Joe Coffey, Catriona Hickey, Donal Murphy, Gerry O’Sullivan, and Paul Sidey consolidate the company’s expertise in residential, healthcare, hospitality, in retail and commercial.

Established in 2002, Meitheal has bases in Dublin, Cork and Kerry. Its directors are Patrick O’Toole, Mark Dignam and Luke Hickson.

Meitheal currently has planning approved on a number of major residential designs including: Castletreasure, in Douglas for Cairn Homes; the multi-unit residential tower ‘Railway Gardens’, the first build-to-rent scheme in Cork. Construction works have also commenced on-site at the Windsor Hotel on MacCurtain Street.

Its clients in the region include Homeland, Cairn Homes, Glenveagh Properties, Arc Cancer Support Cork, HSE, Zest Healthcare, Dingle Skellig Hotel, Sheen Falls as well as The Montenotte Hotel.

Meitheal Architects’ key philosophy is one of client service and exceptional professional service. They build relationships with clients and stakeholders and these senior appointments will assist the firm in consolidating and improving this commitment to client service.