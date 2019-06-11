News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Medical equipment supplier faces €12m tax bill in latest defaulters list from Revenue

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 04:10 PM

Revenue has published its list of tax defaulters and it includes company directors, landlords and financial consultants.

The latest list covers the three months from January to March of this year and reveals 62 tax settlements worth more than €21m.

Of these, 16 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, while four exceeded €500,000 and two exceeded €1m.

One of the defaulters named by Revenue was medical equipment supplier Eurosurgical who were hit with a €12m tax bill.

Eurosurgical with an address in Churchtown in Dublin and which is now in liquidation, owes more than €6m in interest and penalties as well as more than €5m in tax.

The firm was featured in a Prime Time Documentary last year over alleged breaches of hospital procurement. The settlement is by far the largest in today's defaulters list.

Up to €10.9m of the money owed has not been paid and it is one of three settlements unpaid as of the end of March.

READ MORE

Days after hospital files found in park, another patient claims hers was recently found outside flats

More on this topic

Over 31,000 cigarettes seized in Co Offaly

Revenue seize 48,000 cigarettes in Cavan and Dublin

Fishermen and coastal communities vital in war against drug smuggling, say gardaí

Over one million cigarettes seized in Dublin

RevenuetaxdefaulterTOPIC: Revenue Commissioners

More in this Section

Ryanair to buy Malta Air and expand Malta-based fleet

Paschal Donohoe 'acknowledges risk' of his fiscal policy but rejects Fiscal Council criticism

Ride-hailing service Bolt launches in London

Plan to halve 'green levy' may reduce electricity bills


Lifestyle

How can parents keep their children safe on social media?

Children often misread fear in dogs – making a bite more likely

Making Cents: Guidelines for contract of care at residential homes

Youghal-born solicitor on confronting challenges faced as visually-impaired athlete

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »