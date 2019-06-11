Medical equipment supplier faces €12m tax bill in latest defaulters list from Revenue

Revenue has published its list of tax defaulters and it includes company directors, landlords and financial consultants.

The latest list covers the three months from January to March of this year and reveals 62 tax settlements worth more than €21m.

Of these, 16 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, while four exceeded €500,000 and two exceeded €1m.

One of the defaulters named by Revenue was medical equipment supplier Eurosurgical who were hit with a €12m tax bill.

Eurosurgical with an address in Churchtown in Dublin and which is now in liquidation, owes more than €6m in interest and penalties as well as more than €5m in tax.

The firm was featured in a Prime Time Documentary last year over alleged breaches of hospital procurement. The settlement is by far the largest in today's defaulters list.

Up to €10.9m of the money owed has not been paid and it is one of three settlements unpaid as of the end of March.