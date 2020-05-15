Meath entrepreneur up against top global brands at Vogue Beauty Awards

A Co Meath entrepreneur has been nominated for a top award along with a number of global brands.

Indeora, a healthy magnesium-based deodorant was created by Eimear Tully and has been shortlisted in the Best in Wellness category of The Vogue Beauty Awards 2020.

Eimear Tully

The deodorant spray, scented with natural coconut and vanilla oils took over two years to research and develop and is stocked across Ireland and the UK

After being selected as a top pick by Vogue Beauty and Lifestyle Director, Kathleen Baird Murray, Indeora was nominated by The Vogue team in their 2020 Global Beauty Awards.

“It was a huge surprise to find out that we were nominated," Eimear said.

"I am very proud of the fact that all our development and manufacturing is done here in Ireland and it’s amazing to see an Irish-made brand shortlisted among some very large global beauty brands.

"Our healthy deodorant has been well received generally and this nomination by Vogue shows that there is a growing movement towards health and wellness products in the world of beauty.”

Eimear outlined the inspiration behind the product, that she is preparing for a US launch in the near-future.

“I grew up with asthma and used antiperspirant sprays for years but it affected my breathing, so I tried many of the natural ones available, but I felt they could be improved on in terms of effectiveness and ease of use," she said.

"After I conducted some market research and got positive results, I decided to delve further into research and development to create a simple and healthy alternative for underarm care."

The winner is decided by public vote with the winners being announced in the British Vogue’s August 2020 issue.

Eimear is a participant on Starting Strong, a sister programme of the award-winning business development programme Going for Growth, which assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations. The programme is supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG.