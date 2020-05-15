News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Meath entrepreneur up against top global brands at Vogue Beauty Awards

By Joel Slattery
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 10:04 AM

A Co Meath entrepreneur has been nominated for a top award along with a number of global brands.

Indeora, a healthy magnesium-based deodorant was created by Eimear Tully and has been shortlisted in the Best in Wellness category of The Vogue Beauty Awards 2020.

Eimear Tully
Eimear Tully

The deodorant spray, scented with natural coconut and vanilla oils took over two years to research and develop and is stocked across Ireland and the UK

After being selected as a top pick by Vogue Beauty and Lifestyle Director, Kathleen Baird Murray, Indeora was nominated by The Vogue team in their 2020 Global Beauty Awards.

“It was a huge surprise to find out that we were nominated," Eimear said.

"I am very proud of the fact that all our development and manufacturing is done here in Ireland and it’s amazing to see an Irish-made brand shortlisted among some very large global beauty brands.

"Our healthy deodorant has been well received generally and this nomination by Vogue shows that there is a growing movement towards health and wellness products in the world of beauty.”

Eimear outlined the inspiration behind the product, that she is preparing for a US launch in the near-future.

“I grew up with asthma and used antiperspirant sprays for years but it affected my breathing, so I tried many of the natural ones available, but I felt they could be improved on in terms of effectiveness and ease of use," she said.

"After I conducted some market research and got positive results, I decided to delve further into research and development to create a simple and healthy alternative for underarm care."

The winner is decided by public vote with the winners being announced in the British Vogue’s August 2020 issue.

Eimear is a participant on Starting Strong, a sister programme of the award-winning business development programme Going for Growth, which assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations. The programme is supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG.

More on this topic

Business MoversBusiness Movers

GRAPEVINE: Tracworx patient-tracking system a key tool in battle with Covid-19GRAPEVINE: Tracworx patient-tracking system a key tool in battle with Covid-19

Fónfix door-to-door phone repair serviceFónfix door-to-door phone repair service

Businesses urged to avail of €2,500 voucherBusinesses urged to avail of €2,500 voucher


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Wall Street tumbles as China trade tensions add to Covid-19 American jobless woesWall Street tumbles as China trade tensions add to Covid-19 American jobless woes

Coronavirus: State borrows €650m at cheapest ever rate for a 30-year bondCoronavirus: State borrows €650m at cheapest ever rate for a 30-year bond

Domino’s Pizza demands watchdog blocks Deliveroo from getting Amazon’s doughDomino’s Pizza demands watchdog blocks Deliveroo from getting Amazon’s dough

Unfettered Northern Ireland access to Britain's market most important says Brandon LewisUnfettered Northern Ireland access to Britain's market most important says Brandon Lewis


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of the weekend's TV offerings.The weekend's TV highlights: Marty Whelan revisits Eurovision

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »