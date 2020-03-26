News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

McEniff’s lead role in Learnovate Centre, Trinity College Dublin

McEniff’s lead role in Learnovate Centre, Trinity College Dublin
Nessa McEniff, centre director with the Learnovate Centre.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 06:00 PM

EdTech expert Nessa McEniff has been appointed as centre director with the Learnovate Centre, based in Trinity College Dublin.

She will lead and manage all applied research, collaboration, commercialisation, business development, and operations activities in Learn-ovate, funded by Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, and one of Europe’s leading research centres in learning technologies.

“I am excited to continue Learnovate’s journey inspiring innovation in Ireland’s world-class EdTech sector and helping Irish companies transform the way we learn at work, school, university and at home,” said Nessa.

She has joined from Touch Press Inc, where she was chief operations officer, leading all operations (Dublin & New York) including product development, marketing, legal, and HR.

Her other prior roles included head of project management and operations manager at Independent News & Media and head of content development and product manager at the Digital Skills Academy, as well as senior roles with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Riverdeep.

She holds an MSc in Innovation & Technology Management from Smurfit Business School in UCD.

Learnovate is made up of expert researchers using learning technologies to help transform the lives and learners in the workplace, schools, at third-level and in the home.

Learnovate supported dealt with more than 300 companies last year, supporting hundreds of new jobs. Learnovate helps companies with learning, technology, user experience, and innovation.

More on this topic

Great restaurants deliver a theatrical experience, London innovator tells Irish hospitality leadersGreat restaurants deliver a theatrical experience, London innovator tells Irish hospitality leaders

You've Been Served: Sarah LastYou've Been Served: Sarah Last

GRAPEVINE: Cosmetic Creations staff work through holidays in response to Covid-19; plus other storiesGRAPEVINE: Cosmetic Creations staff work through holidays in response to Covid-19; plus other stories

Business MoversBusiness Movers

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

'I kept saying they can’t shut the world down, but they did': Travel agent tells of impact on industry'I kept saying they can’t shut the world down, but they did': Travel agent tells of impact on industry

Dixons Carphone sees surging demand for laptops and TVs ahead of lockdownDixons Carphone sees surging demand for laptops and TVs ahead of lockdown

Global stocks lower after US senate approves virus aid dealGlobal stocks lower after US senate approves virus aid deal

ESRI: Unemployment may peak at 18% by summer as economy to shrink by over 7% ESRI: Unemployment may peak at 18% by summer as economy to shrink by over 7%


Lifestyle

The Menu continues to offer his weekly column as an Irish food community bulletin board to, where possible, enable the evolution of alternative safe-selling business practices.The Menu: a bulletin board for Irish foodies

This season’s colours and cuts mix up the wardrobe-staple trench, says Prudence Wade.From old classics to new twists – how this year is doing trench coats

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »