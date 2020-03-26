McEniff’s lead role in Learnovate Centre, Trinity College Dublin

EdTech expert Nessa McEniff has been appointed as centre director with the Learnovate Centre, based in Trinity College Dublin.

She will lead and manage all applied research, collaboration, commercialisation, business development, and operations activities in Learn-ovate, funded by Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, and one of Europe’s leading research centres in learning technologies.

“I am excited to continue Learnovate’s journey inspiring innovation in Ireland’s world-class EdTech sector and helping Irish companies transform the way we learn at work, school, university and at home,” said Nessa.

She has joined from Touch Press Inc, where she was chief operations officer, leading all operations (Dublin & New York) including product development, marketing, legal, and HR.

Her other prior roles included head of project management and operations manager at Independent News & Media and head of content development and product manager at the Digital Skills Academy, as well as senior roles with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Riverdeep.

She holds an MSc in Innovation & Technology Management from Smurfit Business School in UCD.

Learnovate is made up of expert researchers using learning technologies to help transform the lives and learners in the workplace, schools, at third-level and in the home.

Learnovate supported dealt with more than 300 companies last year, supporting hundreds of new jobs. Learnovate helps companies with learning, technology, user experience, and innovation.