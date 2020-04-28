McDonald's to undergo 'operational tests' ahead of potential reopening

McDonald's is to undergo "operational tests" to see if they can reopen in a limited capacity.

The fast-food chain closed its stores in Ireland and the UK due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, they are testing whether it will be possible to reopen while maintaining social distancing and keeping employees safe at an outlet in the UK.

“Restarting our business is not an easy task even when reopening in a limited capacity," McDonald's CEO Paul Pomroy said.

Outlining that keeping staff safe and having enough of a supply of fresh produce were priorities, Mr Pomroy set that they set themselves a criteria that must be met before they reopen, even in a limited capacity.

“This week we are carrying out some operational tests to explore what our reopening might look like," he said, adding that these tests will be closed to the public.

Mr Pomroy added that the company was engaging with employees and customers as well as government and trade bodies in both the UK and Ireland ahead of a potential reopening.

"These tests will include exploring social distancing measures for our crew, PPE options and opening in a limited capacity, he explained.

"For now, we remain closed, and will only reopen when we are absolutely confident we can have the right measures in place to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”