McDonald's to partner with Just Eat to meet increasing customer demand in Ireland

McDonald's is set to partner with takeaway delivery platform Just Eat later in 2020 alongside the company's existing provider Uber Eats.

It comes as the food chain revealed its full-year results for 2019 which saw an increased customer demand for the delivery service.

The launch of McDelivery accounted for 4% of Irish sales in 2019.

A total of 38,000 orders were placed by McDonald's customers through the Uber Eats app last year.

Over 61 million customers were served across the the country's 95 restaurants last year.

CEO, McDonald’s UK & Ireland, Paul Pomroy, said:

"In order to ensure that we continue to meet consumer demand, this year we will be partnering with a second delivery partner to expand this offer and our reach, giving customers more choice and convenience.

"We are happy to announce that Just Eat will come on board later in 2020 as a delivery partner in Ireland alongside our existing and valued provider Uber Eats," he said.

Following the successful introduction of paper straws in its restaurants, McDonald's has made changes to its McFlurry and its salads in order to reduce plastic waste by 485 metric tonnes annually.

Mr Pomroy said that the success of the McDonald's chain which directly employs 6,000 people in Ireland, reflects the dedication of Irish franchisees, crew members and suppliers.

The success of McDonald’s in Ireland reflects the dedication of our Irish franchisees, crew members and suppliers, who provide local jobs, economic opportunities and ongoing community engagement across the year.

"In 2020 we remain committed to growing our business through our people, customers, our long-standing Irish supply chain partners and our restaurant experience to ensure we can continue to focus on what matters most - customers, food, value, service and convenience.

"We will continue to expand our business and our offering in Ireland over the coming years, delivering great value, quality and service to our customers," he said.