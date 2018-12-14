McDonald's to create 65 jobs in Cork town

McDonald’s is to create more than 65 jobs with the opening of a new restaurant at a motorway service station in Co Cork.

The restaurant, which opened yesterday, is located at the Circle K services at Junction 14 on the M8, just north of Fermoy.

With an initial investment of €2m, it will be operated by franchisee Chris Pim, who also operates McDonald’s restaurants in Kilkenny, Dungarvan and Cashel.

The 65-seater restaurant will feature table service, an indoor digital play table for children and Samsung Galaxy tablets which can be used to surf the web.

The outlet will also have a host of "digital innovations" such as touch screen ordering, which will, according to the company "deliver a more controlled, customised and quicker service for customers."

There will also be an outdoor children's play area.

The new technology also extends through to the kitchen, adapting how the food is prepared and served so that products are made specially to order.

The beef, bacon, milk, water and eggs served in McDonald’s Fermoy will be 100% Irish.

It brings to 91 the total number of McDonald’s restaurants operating in Ireland and will open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

He said he was excited to bring this new restaurant to the Cork area.

I am particularly pleased to be able to provide over 65 new full and part-time positions, with more to come in the future.

"McDonald’s offers excellent opportunities for career development and as always, we will be developing our own managers from within the business through continuous, structured training and education," Mr Pim said.

"In addition, we are seeking to employ customer care staff and customer experience leaders who enjoy working with people and creating the ultimate experience for our customers," he added.

The restaurant was officially opened by musical comedy duo, The 2 Johnnies, at a family fun day.

McDonald’s was first established in Ireland in 1977. It now has a workforce here of more than 5,000.