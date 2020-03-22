News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
McDonald's to close all Irish restaurants by 7pm on Monday

By Press Association
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 09:08 PM

McDonald’s said it had taken the “difficult decision” to close all its restaurants in Ireland and the UK by 7pm on Monday at the latest.

“This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers,” the company said.

“We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

“Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time. We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen.”

