McDonald's opens the rest of its drive-thru restaurants

Another 23 McDonald's restaurants with drive-thru services are reopening this morning.
It means all drive-thru outlets across the country are back operating after shutting in March.
They include Santry, Clondalkin and Blanchardstown in Dublin, as well as others in Limerick, Mayo and Donegal.
The restaurants will be operating with reduced hours, between 11am and 10pm.
They have brought in new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, meaning things may take a little longer.
There are still some restaurants without drive-thrus that remain closed for the moment, but will reopen at a later date.
The 23 McDonald’s Drive Thru restaurants opening today are as follows:
- · Omni Park Shopping Centre, Santry, Dublin
- · The Mill Shopping Centre, Clondalkin, Dublin
- · Blanchardstown Shopping Centre Drive Thru, Co. Dublin
- · Cranley Centre, Naas Road, Co. Dublin
- · Lucan Drive Thru, Celbridge Road, Co. Dublin
- · Liffey Valley Shopping Centre Drive Thru, Co. Dublin
- · Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, Dublin
- · Charlestown Shopping Centre Drive Thru, Dublin
- · The Park, Carrickmines, Co. Dublin
- · Citywest Shopping Centre Drive Thru, Co. Dublin
- · Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick
- · Jetland Shopping Centre, Limerick
- · Castletroy Shopping Centre, Castletroy, Co. Limerick
- · Lower Westport Road, Castlebar, Co. Mayo
- · Creggan Roundabout, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
- · Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
- · Pullamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan
- · N4 Retail and Business Park, Red Cow Roundabout, Co. Longford
- · Limerick Road Drive Thru, Shannon, Co. Clare
- · Gort Road, Ennis, Co. Clare
- · Pettit’s Supermarket, Wexford Road, Arklow, Co. Wicklow
- · Sligo Retail Park, Co. Sligo
- · Drinagh Retail Park, Wexford, Co. Wexford