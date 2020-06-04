McDonald's opens the rest of its drive-thru restaurants

Another 23 McDonald's restaurants with drive-thru services are reopening this morning.

It means all drive-thru outlets across the country are back operating after shutting in March.

They include Santry, Clondalkin and Blanchardstown in Dublin, as well as others in Limerick, Mayo and Donegal.

The restaurants will be operating with reduced hours, between 11am and 10pm.

They have brought in new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, meaning things may take a little longer.

There are still some restaurants without drive-thrus that remain closed for the moment, but will reopen at a later date.