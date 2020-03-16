McCambridge Bread: 'All hands on deck' to meet demand

The head of breadmaking company McCambridge Bread has said that it is “all hands on deck” to deal with current demand for the company’s range of products.

Managing director Michael McCambridge says the company has allocated extra hours to part-time staff in recent days to deal with the current upsurge in demand.

The company’s bakery operates on a 24-hour basis to service demand and Mr McCambridge said “We are focusing on delivering our full range to all customers. “The last few days have been very busy. However, we anticipate these busy few days will be balanced out by quieter days as customers work through their stock of groceries,” he said.

Bakeries are nimble businesses and are usually able to respond quickly to peaks in demand.

Newly-filed accounts for the McCambridge business show its pre-tax profits fell 24.5% to €476,469 in 2018, but revenues rose 7% to €10.6m.

Mr McCambridge said: “The 2018 performance continues the long-term plan for the business, to maintain growth at a steady pace in a very competitive marketplace.”

“The company performed to our expectations in 2019 and continued to grow with the support of our employees, customers and suppliers,” he said.

Numbers employed by the company in 2018 totalled 59 as staff costs amounted to €2.33m. The company re-registered as an unlimited business in 2015. It marks its 75th anniversary this year.