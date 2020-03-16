News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

McCambridge Bread: 'All hands on deck' to meet demand

McCambridge Bread: 'All hands on deck' to meet demand
Michael McCambridge
By Gordon Deegan
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 06:30 PM

The head of breadmaking company McCambridge Bread has said that it is “all hands on deck” to deal with current demand for the company’s range of products.

Managing director Michael McCambridge says the company has allocated extra hours to part-time staff in recent days to deal with the current upsurge in demand.

The company’s bakery operates on a 24-hour basis to service demand and Mr McCambridge said “We are focusing on delivering our full range to all customers. “The last few days have been very busy. However, we anticipate these busy few days will be balanced out by quieter days as customers work through their stock of groceries,” he said.

Bakeries are nimble businesses and are usually able to respond quickly to peaks in demand.

Newly-filed accounts for the McCambridge business show its pre-tax profits fell 24.5% to €476,469 in 2018, but revenues rose 7% to €10.6m.

Mr McCambridge said: “The 2018 performance continues the long-term plan for the business, to maintain growth at a steady pace in a very competitive marketplace.”

“The company performed to our expectations in 2019 and continued to grow with the support of our employees, customers and suppliers,” he said.

Numbers employed by the company in 2018 totalled 59 as staff costs amounted to €2.33m. The company re-registered as an unlimited business in 2015. It marks its 75th anniversary this year.

READ MORE

G7 leaders pledge ‘whatever is necessary’ to fight coronavirus spread

CoronavirusCovid-19Food

More in this Section

Soft Brexit leads to surge in exports, CSO figures revealSoft Brexit leads to surge in exports, CSO figures reveal

International financial company asks High Court to resolve tax rowInternational financial company asks High Court to resolve tax row

Coronavirus: Primark and B&Q owners start closing mainland European storesCoronavirus: Primark and B&Q owners start closing mainland European stores

World's biggest company Saudi Aramco to stick with dividend pay-out despite profit slumpWorld's biggest company Saudi Aramco to stick with dividend pay-out despite profit slump


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson looks at plants that’ll help suppress weeds and add colour and form to bordersPlant power: We’ve got you covered to keep weeds at bay

Self-isolation and social distancing can mean it’s easy to stop working out entirely, but your body and mind will hugely benefit from exercise.4 fitness challenges to try at home

Kya de Longchamps has advice on giving your house a fresh coat for spring.Giving your house a fresh coat of paint? What you need to know

For Love Island winner Greg O’Shea, dairy foods play a crucial part in a balanced diet.Highlighting milk and dairy foods are a key to healthy growth

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »