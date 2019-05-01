NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

May suggests she would welcome female governor of Bank of England

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 05:18 PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May has suggested she would like to see a woman take over from Mark Carney as governor of the Bank of England.

Asked whether it was time for the first female governor after more than 300 years, she told a panel of senior MPs: “I do like it when women are in senior positions.”

Governor Mark Carney is due to stand down on January 31, 2020, after almost seven years in the post. He is the latest in a line of male governors stretching back to the Bank’s foundation in 1694.

At a hearing of the House of Commons Liaison Committee, Labour MP Rachel Reeves asked Mrs May: “There have been 120 governors of the Bank of England and all of them have been men.

“Later this year, the Government will appoint the 121st governor of the Bank of England. People are increasingly suggesting that that person should be a woman.

“Would you, Prime Minister, encourage women to apply for this job and would you look favourably on a woman applicant to be our next governor of the Bank of England?”

Theresa May smiled when asked about the prospect of a female governor of the Bank of England (UK Parliament/PA)

A smiling Mrs May responded: “As you might have noticed, I do like it when women are in senior positions.

“I think that women should be encouraged to apply for senior positions.

“Of course, it will be important to take the decision as to who is the right person to be the governor of the Bank of England, but I would encourage applications from female applicants.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Trio of farms sold near Clonakilty hit average of €23,000 per acre

Sale of Cork store part of Eason's sale and leaseback plan

'Boy-racers – stay away,' say gardaí ahead of Killarney's Rally of the Lakes

Cork city's Good Shepherd Convent back up for sale with planning for 202 units

KEYWORDS

Bank of EnglandMark CarneyTheresa May

More in this Section

Apple results beat analyst expectations as iPad and service businesses grow

Analysis: Sale of INM comes after a decade of changes for media company

Daa plans €40m development spend for Cork Airport over next four years

Aughinish Alumina in line for 'major developments'


Lifestyle

What this writer wants you to know about being a teenage boy with an eating disorder

Forget snooty chauteaux in Burgundy and Bordeaux – this wine resort is a real corker

Why Buenos Aires is the vintage beauty who’ll never lose her looks

Seven snacks you didn’t know were vegan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »