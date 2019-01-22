NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Mastercard slapped with €570.6m fine for EU competition breach

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 03:23 PM

Mastercard has been fined €570.6m by the European Commission for breaching EU anti-trust regulation.

The Commission said the card giant was guilty of obstructing merchants' access to cross-border card payment services.

This limited possibility for merchants to benefit from better conditions offered by banks established elsewhere in the single market, breaching competition law.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said: "European consumers use payment cards every day, when they buy food or clothes or make purchases online.

"By preventing merchants from shopping around for better conditions offered by banks in other member states, Mastercard's rules artificially raised the costs of card payments, harming consumers and retailers in the EU."

The Commission found that, because of Mastercard's rules, retailers paid more in bank services to receive card payments than if they had been free to shop around for lower-priced offers.

READ MORE: Plans to bring 900,000 visitors annually to Co Cork stately home

It led to higher prices for retailers and consumers, to limited cross-border competition and to an artificial segmentation of the Single Market.

For its part, Mastercard co-operated with the Commission by acknowledging the infringements of EU competition rules and was therefore granted a 10% reduction in the fine.

The firm said: "This decision relates to historic practices only, covers a limited period of time of less than two years and will not require any modification of Mastercard's current business practices.

"Mastercard sees the closure of this anti-trust chapter as an important milestone for the company."

PA


KEYWORDS

MastercardEUCompetition

Related Articles

Paschi bank shares halted

ECB interest rate hike likely delayed to mid-2020

Deutsche Bank bullish about future

BoI and PTSB shares among Europe's heaviest losses

More in this Section

British Airways to give plane 1960s-era makeover to celebrate centenary

Donohoe nominates Philip Lane for ECB executive board

Investment in Internet of Things will ramp significantly in 2019

Google fined €50m under EU data privacy law


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Car insurance travelling in the right direction

Boyzone Farewell Tour: Gettin' the band back on the road

Six things we learned at Music Minds event

Heart and Home festival: The very best of bluegrass

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »