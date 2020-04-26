Martin: Pension age will not increase to 67 next year

The pension age will not increase to 67 next year, as part of government formation plans between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says the change that was due to happen in January will be postponed.

He says there will be a 'transition pension' for people who retire at 65, a year before they can claim the state pension at 66.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Mr Martin said: “I think there’s agreement on that and that’s not happening.

“I think the programme for government will have to specify that and that’s a matter for discussion between two parties.”

Mr Martin and Leo Varadkar are hoping to speak with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan this week for government formation talks.

The Green Party have submitted a six-page document to the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael negotiating teams, in response to the "policy framework" document distributed to the Greens, Labour and Social Democrats last week in an effort to tempt one or more of them into forming a government with the other two parties.

The Green's response was described as “comprehensive and constructive and substantive” to provide “the foundations for meaningful discussions”, by Mr Martin.