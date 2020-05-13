Marks and Spencer to start gradual reopening of cafés

Marks and Spencer is to start reopening café elements of its stores tomorrow.

A total of 49 cafés will reopen, offering takeaway hot drinks.

The move mostly applies to M&S’ British outlets initially. No reopenings are planned, as yet, for its cafés in the Republic.

However, its café outlet on Belfast’s Boucher Road will also reopen.

Elsewhere, the spread of Covid-19 has continued to take its toll on business.

Travel group TUI is to cut 8,000 jobs as part of a plan to cut 30% of costs ahead of a tentative restart of Europe’s tourism market in July.

“We believe that, (by the) latest, in July we will be open to resume,” TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said, chiming with comments from Ryanair and Aer Lingus owner IAG in recent days.

With no revenue coming in and coronavirus-related debts to pay while having to provide customer refunds, TUI is under severe financial pressure as it burns through €250m of cash a month despite having reduced overheads.

Elsewhere, Sony said it expects operating profit to drop at least 30% this financial year to its lowest in four years as the company anticipates a hit to demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

-Additional reporting Reuters