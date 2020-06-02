News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Markets buoyed by slim manufacturing improvement

Markets buoyed by slim manufacturing improvement
May showed the Irish manufacturing sector as being in a situation of slower deterioration rather than recovery. Photo: iStock
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Early suggestions that European manufacturing activity may have suffered its worst with its April collapse and could be recovering buoyed stock markets, along with fears of escalating tensions between the US and China not materialising as yet.

The pan-European Stoxx-600 index finished up 1.1%, holding at its highest level since March 9 even as trading activity was dulled by market holidays for Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Norway.

Growth-sensitive sectors beaten up by the coronavirus crisis led the gains, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 3%, while banks, miners, and oil and gas companies rose between 2% and 2.6%.

While factory activity still contracted sharply across Europe in May, purchasing managers said April lows had passed as governments began to ease the tough coronavirus-led lockdown measures.

After crashing to its lowest reading in the survey’s nearly 22-year history in April, IHS Markit’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index - or PMI - for the eurozone rose to 39.4 from 33.4.

New Irish figures show manufacturing output and business conditions, here, remained extremely weak in May.

The latest monthly manufacturing PMI, from AIB, shows continued rapid falls in most areas, albeit with a recovery from April’s meltdown.

The Irish survey measured 39.2 for May, up from 36 in April but still well below the neutral 50-point mark which separates a sector in decline from one in growth.

In essence, May showed the Irish manufacturing sector as being in a situation of slower deterioration rather than recovery.

Staff hiring was up from April, but May still ranked as the second-fastest month for job culling in nearly 11 years. New orders rose very marginally, but remained extremely weak as lockdown measures remained.

READ MORE

Brian Keegan: The harshness of lockdown doesn't have to be followed by the harshness of austerity

“The data for May paint a downbeat picture of the sector for the third month in a row as the lockdowns associated with the coronavirus pandemic continue to depress activity,” said AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan.

"The Irish data are in line with global trends. The flash readings for the eurozone, UK and US manufacturing PMIs also saw modest rises [in May]…The indices should continue to move higher as lockdown restrictions are eased and economic activity picks up again," he said.

UK manufacturers have called on that country’s government for “radical” help to survive the crisis, while US numbers pushed off an 11-year low.

Investors also took relief as US President Donald Trump left the phase-one trade deal with China intact even as he began the process of ending special treatment for Hong Kong in response to China’s plans to impose new security legislation in the territory.

Global markets kicked off June on a positive note, with the Stoxx-600 recovering nearly 32% since March lows as hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine, easing lockdowns and expectations of more stimulus from the ECB, which is set to meet on Thursday, helped improve risk appetite.

- additional reporting Reuters

READ MORE

Mixed feelings amongst property agents around the true price of Covid impact

More on this topic

Lufthansa bailout hopes in hands of investors as board finally clears €9bn dealLufthansa bailout hopes in hands of investors as board finally clears €9bn deal

Irish Examiner View: Home working can remake our worldIrish Examiner View: Home working can remake our world

Rising US job losses stoke fears of lasting economic damage amid pandemicRising US job losses stoke fears of lasting economic damage amid pandemic

Difficult times ahead for Dublin economy despite greater resilienceDifficult times ahead for Dublin economy despite greater resilience


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Economy

More in this Section

UK lines up insurance firms for Covid compensation test caseUK lines up insurance firms for Covid compensation test case

Hotel enquiries jump after July 20 set for reopening in Northern IrelandHotel enquiries jump after July 20 set for reopening in Northern Ireland

Lufthansa bailout hopes in hands of investors as board finally clears €9bn dealLufthansa bailout hopes in hands of investors as board finally clears €9bn deal

Shoe retailer Aldo collapses as coronavirus continues to hammer UK high streetShoe retailer Aldo collapses as coronavirus continues to hammer UK high street


Lifestyle

Every parent eventually reaches that weird milestone where their children discover that their mother or father had a life before kids. For Cork musician John “Haggis” Hegarty it came this April, when his 17-year-old son walked in clutching a copy of the Irish Examiner.Emperor of Ice Cream: Cork band reunite for another scoop

Louis Theroux, best known for his TV documentaries, is, like the rest of us, being forced to improvise and so has started a podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux.Podcast Corner: Louis Theroux and Ross Kemp zoom into action

Gavin James is preparing for what is probably the strangest challenge of his live-gigging career to date: performing to a sea of cars at his upcoming Live at the Drive In gigs.Gavin James: All revved up for drive-in gigs

The Government last week reminded anyone receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), put in place as an emergency response to layoffs made in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, that they could be liable for a tax bill at the end of the year.Making Cents: Working out if you will face a tax bill because of Covid-19 supports

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »