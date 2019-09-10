News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Marie Claire UK to scrap print edition

Marie Claire UK to scrap print edition
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 03:14 PM

Women’s magazine Marie Claire UK is scrapping its print publication.

The monthly magazine focusing on female lifestyle, fashion and beauty will come to an end in its physical form after the November issue, in an act of “future-proofing”.

The TI Media magazine will turn to a digital strategy to match the market made by online publications and mobile phones.

Marcus Rich, TI Media chief executive, said: “For more than three decades, Marie Claire UK has led the conversation on the issues that really matter to women – from campaigning for women’s empowerment to climate change – while providing a premium fashion and beauty positioning that reflects their everyday lives.

“With full focus on our digital platforms, we will be future-proofing our ability to report on these vital and engaging subjects, alongside our top ranking fashion and beauty offering and media-first brand extensions, The Edit and Fabled by Marie Claire.”

View this post on Instagram

Behind the scenes of the @givenchyofficial Fall-Winter 2019 campaign starring @arianagrande ❤️ #arivenchy

A post shared by Marie Claire UK (@marieclaireuk) on

Publishers have said the role of the women’s magazine is even more important in the post-Me Too world, and they believe the move online will ensure the publication’s future.

Jean de Boisdeffre, of Marie Claire International, said: “After more than 30 years of achievement in the UK, this new digital-first approach provides the launch pad for even more success in the coming decades.”

- Press Association

Marie ClaireMarie Claire UK

More in this Section

Improving employee experience is hard - but ignore it at your perilImproving employee experience is hard - but ignore it at your peril

State oil firm Aramco to be listed on Saudi stock exchange ‘very soon’State oil firm Aramco to be listed on Saudi stock exchange ‘very soon’

These are the issues Irish people complained about most in 2018These are the issues Irish people complained about most in 2018

Number of cars licensed in 2019 drops 7.1%Number of cars licensed in 2019 drops 7.1%


Lifestyle

Following a lengthy break from stand-up, Deirdre O’Kane has been tickling the nation’s funny bone again, and falling back in love with making us laugh.Deirdre O'Kane's on her new Sky TV show

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »