News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Manager denies wrongdoing after firm alleges confidential information was sent to personal email

Manager denies wrongdoing after firm alleges confidential information was sent to personal email
Agnieszka Luz denies any wrongdoing. File picture
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 04:22 PM

A technical manager with fruit and vegetable distributor Begley's has denied any wrongdoing following allegations by her employer she forwarded some confidential company information to her personal email.

Terway Unlimited Company, trading as Begley's Distribution, last Monday obtained interim orders ex parte, one side only represented, against Agnieszka Luz requiring her to preserve the information and not disclose it.

Earlier that day, it had suspended her.

When the matter returned before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore today Marguerite Bolger SC, for Ms Luz, said her client denied any wrongdoing.

The judge was told the sides had agreed Ms Luz would provide undertakings in lieu of the interim orders and that agreement was made without prejudice to the position of either party in the litigation.

On that basis, Mark Connaughton SC, with Maireád McKenna, for Begley's, said the sides agreed the matter could be adjourned to June 10 for mention.

The judge received the undertakings and, in response to concerns raised by Ms Bolger, said Ms Luz's lawyers are entitled to examine the information at issue.

When granting the interim orders on Monday, the judge said he was doing so on the basis of taking at face value what company director Gregory Begley said in an affidavit about the nature of the information.

There will clearly be an issue whether the material referred to is confidential or not and he had formed no view as to the rights of wrongs of the dispute, he said.

Mr Connaughton earlier told the court that Ms Luz, of Annfield View, Porterstown, Dublin 15, started work some 12 to 14 years ago with the company, had held various positions and is currently technical manager.

An investigation last year into a data breach at the company found no evidence Ms Luz was involved and the investigation, as far as she was concerned, had concluded, he said. A cohabitee was found in breach in disclosing certain details concerning remuneration, counsel said.

Report found 600 emails had been forwarded, court told

He said interactions last April and this month caused Mr Begley concerns in relation to Ms Luz, including she had accused him of trying to "exit her" from the company.

A May 22 report by an IT consultant retained by the company identified some 600 individual emails across a variety of topics were copied and forwarded on dates in April and May to Ms Luz's personal email address with a server in Poland, Mr Connaughton said. His side maintained that included some highly sensitive company information.

When Ms Luz arrived for work early on Monday, she had been addressed by Mr Begley about the data allegation, had not denied it but had not provided any information to Mr Begley, counsel said. Her current status is an existing employee but suspended, he said.

Later on Monday, before the court hearing, the company received a letter from solicitors for Ms Luz which did not deal substantively with the issues in the court application, counsel added.

READ MORE

Elderly woman to stay in psychiatric unit pending clarity on nursing home admissions


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Agriculture group says beef trade with China must resume at earliest opportunityAgriculture group says beef trade with China must resume at earliest opportunity

Four out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – surveyFour out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – survey

Irish economy set to experience largest annual decline in its historyIrish economy set to experience largest annual decline in its history

Mike Ashley fails in bid to trigger investigation into struggling DebenhamsMike Ashley fails in bid to trigger investigation into struggling Debenhams


Lifestyle

Some days you’ve got to make your own sunshine, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Escape from lockdown loungewear with these creative closet options

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

We are all slowing our pace and appreciating the wonders around us, says Peter DowdallMagical maple holds us spellbound

Sustainable gardening tips and a fascinating documentary are among the offerings on your TV todayThursday TV Highlights: A Prime Time look at how schools will cope in the Covid-19 era

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »