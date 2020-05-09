Man Utd hire Irish company to help protect players, fans and staff from Covid-19

Premier League football club Manchester United are working with a small Irish company to help protect staff and fans from Covid-19.

Sanitiser Direct Ltd sells automatic hygiene systems which sterilise door handles after each use.

Manchester United are installing these systems at Old Trafford and at their training grounds.

Speaking about the deal, Kevin Egan, CEO of Sanitiser Direct said that the football club are "delighted" with their door handle hygiene system.

He said: "It is great, during this uncertain time, to have a product that can help companies, like Manchester United, to stop the spread of infection and keep their players, staff, and customers safe."

Other clients of the company include Johnson & Johnson, Home Store & More and Tallaght University Hospital.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that Covid-19 could survive up to three days on door handles.