Man gets €35k award over unfair dismissal

A business director at a dairy company, who was arrested for suspected car theft after failing to return his company car, has been awarded €35,000 for his unfair dismissal, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has ruled.

The unnamed director, who lives in the North, was arrested by the PSNI in March last year after his former employer reported the company car as stolen.

After the dismissal from the €70,000 job, he had retained the company car.

At the WRC hearing, the director accepted his former employer wrote to his solicitor on a number of occasions requesting the return of the car and subsequently reported the matter to the gardaí. The business director then contacted the gardaí and made an arrangement to return the car. However, on the same day, the PSNI was alerted when the man crossed the border and the car’s registration was reported as stolen.

He was arrested by the PSNI and from March until October last year was under the threat of prosecution for theft before he was told that no prosecution would be made. The car was returned to the dairy firm immediately following the arrest and confiscation of the car by the PSNI.

The man felt that he had been treated badly by the former employer and said it had affected his search for a new job, applying for 70 jobs before he secured a driving job.

In its findings, the WRC did not accept the complainant had a right to retain the company car but ruled the complaint of unfair dismissal was well founded and ordered the firm to pay the man €35,000.