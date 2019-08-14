News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Major Irish offices landlord Green Reit sold to British fund for €1.34bn

Major Irish offices landlord Green Reit sold to British fund for €1.34bn
Green Reit owns key properties in Dublin, as well as One Albert Quay in Cork,
By Eamon Quinn
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 08:23 PM

Office landlord Green Reit, which owns key properties in Dublin, including One Molesworth Street, George’s Quay and properties on Harcourt St, as well as One Albert Quay in Cork, has been sold for €1.34bn, confirming that the buyer is the British fund Henderson Park.

The property firm, which enjoyed favourable tax treatment under special legislation, had surprised the market when it put itself up for sale in April, saying the stock market had long failed to reflect the true value of its office properties, as well as a logistics facility close to Dublin Aiport.

The sale decision sparked considerable debate about the outlook for the Irish commercial property market.

The announcement failed to do much to boost the shares of other property firms, which have been weighed down by Brexit and fears of a global recession.

The growth in commercial property rents, which had climbed sharply in the early years of the recovery, have slowed in more recent times.

Property veterans Stephen Vernon and Pat Gunne who head up the firm, as well as beef processing plant-owner Larry Goodman, who had built up a stake in recent times, will benefit from the sale.

Henderson Park CEO Nick Weber said the acquisition showed its confidence in the market here.

“The acquisition of Green Reit offers a rare opportunity to invest in a large institutional-quality office portfolio and a strategic logistics park through a single transaction...We believe in the short-term and long-term prospects of the Irish market with its strong macroeconomic backdrop and underlying real estate fundamentals,” he said.

READ MORE

Boylesports to buy more betting shop chains in Ireland and the UK

More on this topic

House of the week: Three cheers for three acres in Cork at €285,000House of the week: Three cheers for three acres in Cork at €285,000

All aboard: Slice of Kerry history on the lineAll aboard: Slice of Kerry history on the line

Oceans of space in CobhOceans of space in Cobh

Height of style in cool Clonakilty - that’s 21Height of style in cool Clonakilty - that’s 21

TOPIC: Property

More in this Section

European firms count cost of Argentina’s currency crisisEuropean firms count cost of Argentina’s currency crisis

Norwegian Air decision to end all Irish direct transatlantic routes puts 134 jobs at riskNorwegian Air decision to end all Irish direct transatlantic routes puts 134 jobs at risk

Providence Resources claims Barryroe funding on way despite latest payment delayProvidence Resources claims Barryroe funding on way despite latest payment delay

Intel seeks powers to end 'vexatious' objectionIntel seeks powers to end 'vexatious' objection


Lifestyle

The double whammy of revolution in Russia and the outbreak of world war in Europe had disastrous financial consequences for Stravinsky.Review: The Soldier’s Tale at Kilkenny Arts Festival

Hold the milk and top your tea with ice, fresh fruits and garnish for a refreshingly different pick-me-up, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 of the best iced teas to cool down with

The humble cauliflower has gone from hero to zero, literally. But there are other trendy veggies to use in its place, says Sam Wylie-Harris.As we face a cauliflower shortage – 4 interesting alternatives to use in its place

Fans are thrilled that the popstar could be branching out into beauty.Selena Gomez might be launching a beauty brand: 4 products on our make-up wish list

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »