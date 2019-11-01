Luxury hotel group Anantara takes over Dublin’s Marker

DUBLIN is to be the third home in Europe for the luxury Anantara hotel brand, joining Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal and the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace in Marbella, Spain.

The entry of this international hotel brand into the Irish market has been described as “significant”, by Kevin Collins, real estate partner in Pinsent Masons’ Dublin office who advised on the deal.

“It shows a confidence in our business travel and leisure economies,” said Mr Collins.

“We were particularly pleased to be working with our colleagues in Madrid and London in advising on this deal, as it demonstrates the connectivity across Pinsent Masons’ European network and the strength of an international firm with 25 offices across the world.”

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas will make its debut in the upcoming months in Ireland with the rebranding of The Marker Hotel in Dublin, one of the Irish capital’s most modern and luxurious buildings.

The addition of the property in Dublin will represent the expansion of the luxury brand’s footprint into northwest Europe for the first time, and also the first urban Anantara hotel in Europe.

The hotel is located in the Docklands, one of the most attractive and dynamic areas of the capital, in the heart of Silicon Docks — a nod to Silicon Valley on account of the high concentration of multinational hi-tech companies located in the area.

Close to the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, the hotel is a perfect cultural and business epicentre for travellers keen to experience Ireland’s famous hospitality at its best, according to Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.

“The Marker is the only five-star hotel in the area, which has recently emerged as one of the most vibrant and modern parts of the city for living, working and socialising,” it noted.

Owned by Deka Immobilien, one of Europe’s leading real estate investment managers, and a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, the Marker Hotel has a futuristic design and style and offers 187 contemporary guest rooms over six floors (166 deluxe rooms, 18 executive rooms, and three suites) plus eight state-of-the-art event and meeting facilities.

Services such as an award-winning spa, named Irish Tatler Dublin Spa of the year several times, and stylish rooftop terrace with stunning panoramic 360-degree views, and the restaurant La Brasserie, which was recently named best hotel restaurant in Dublin by the Restaurant Association of Ireland (RAI), are part of the experience of the Marker Hotel.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our luxury Anantara brand into northwest Europe in the fair city of Dublin,” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, parent company of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.

“The Marker Hotel is already known as one of the city’s leading hotels and bringing the reputation and luxury touch points of Anantara to the property will further elevate the guest experience,” he said.

Ramón Aragonés, CEO of NH Hotel Group, operators of Anantara in Europe, under the guidance and brand oversight of Minor Hotels, added: “This agreement will enable us to bring a truly different value proposition to the Irish market for the first time.

“The Anantara brand will connect travellers with genuine experiences in a privileged location in the city of Dublin.”

In the surrounding area, visitors to the city can enjoy a walk through the culture and heritage of the Docklands, which dates back to the 18th century, a wide range of options for foodie travellers — including cafés and high-end restaurants, shopping on nearby Grafton Street, boat rides along the river and in Dublin Bay, as well as activities, from a yoga class to catching a game at Croke Park.