News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Lufthansa to double the number of its planes in the sky

Lufthansa to double the number of its planes in the sky
By Reuters
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 05:50 PM

German flagship carrier Lufthansa said it would start flying 80 more of its aircraft again in June, including to serve tourism destinations after the company grounded much of its vast fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which includes Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, said it was responding to growing customer demand following the easing of restrictions in Germany and other countries.

“We sense a great desire and longing among people to travel again. Hotels and restaurants are slowly opening, and visits to friends and family are in some cases being allowed again,” executive board member Harry Hohmeister said.

The 80 planes that will start flying again in June will bring the total number of aircraft in the Lufthansa Group operating to 160. At the end of 2019, the group had a fleet of 763 aircraft.

Despite the return to business, Luftansa said it is negotiating a €9 billion bailout with Germany’s economic stabilisation fund to ensure its future.

Governments worldwide have devoted more than €78 billion to prop up airlines after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out travel demand and grounded jetliner fleets. 

Some 80% of flight capacity remains idled, while a rebound in China has stalled, leading the International Air Transport Association to suggest the recovery will be a tortuous one.

READ MORE

Numbers at work 'at their lowest level in 20 years': Unemployment rate hits 28%

More on this topic

German restaurant takes novel approach to keep cider flowingGerman restaurant takes novel approach to keep cider flowing

Merkel's successors: A challenger, a long shot and a continuity candidate jostle for power Merkel's successors: A challenger, a long shot and a continuity candidate jostle for power

Dozens injured as car 'intentionally' drives into crowd in German townDozens injured as car 'intentionally' drives into crowd in German town

Suspect in Hanau shootings found dead at homeSuspect in Hanau shootings found dead at home


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Germany

More in this Section

High Court rejects application to remove firm's liquidator over sale of property in PolandHigh Court rejects application to remove firm's liquidator over sale of property in Poland

Numbers at work 'at their lowest level in 20 years': Unemployment rate hits 28% Numbers at work 'at their lowest level in 20 years': Unemployment rate hits 28%

Sajid Javid: UK economy should open ‘as far and as quick’ as possibleSajid Javid: UK economy should open ‘as far and as quick’ as possible

Uber loses 2.9 billion dollars as it offloads bike and scooter businessUber loses 2.9 billion dollars as it offloads bike and scooter business


Lifestyle

Lacking the motivation to lace up and hit the road? Marathon runner Amy Lane knows all about our inbuilt resistance to exercise but has found nothing beats the natural high of running, says Simon Lewis.Anyone can run: No need to give up on your marathon dreams

From wanting God to use his super powers to banish the virus, to going bowling for 10 days straight when everything returns to ‘normal’, Susan O’Shea finds out what children really think of Covid-19, what it feels like to be in lockdown for so long, the stresses of sibling rivalry, and what kids miss the mostLife in lockdown: I’m a kid... get me out of here!

Alva Cullen was sitting in her kitchen one morning when she had a brainwave. She sent an email to Dunnes Stores asking if the company would consider starting a new clothing range. It was a gamble;Meet Alva Cullen, the mum who wrote a letter to Dunnes - and ended up creating a clothing line for kids with special needs

Here are our top TV picks for today.Weekend TV highlights: Monty Python, Niall Tóibín and All-Ireland Gold

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »