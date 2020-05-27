Lufthansa bailout 'in Europe's best interests'

German economy minister Peter Altmaier has said he expects the European Commission to approve a €9bn bailout of flagship carrier Lufthansa, adding that it was also in Europe’s interests to avoid a sell-off of such companies.

“We’re in negotiations in Brussels with the European Commission about the details of an approval,” Mr Altmaier said.

“And I want to add, with all emphasis and with all respect: It’s not only in Germany’s interests, but also in the European Union’s interests to avoid a sell-off of strategic interests in the industrial sector as a result of this pandemic,” he said.

The German airline group said its supervisory board postponed approval of the bailout package in light of conditions imposed by the EU.

- Reuters