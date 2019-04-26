NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Lucia takes lead role in cardiac charity

By Joe Dermody
Friday, April 26, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Lucia Ebbs has been appointed CEO of CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) Ireland.

Michael Greene, founding chair of CRY, formed the charity following the sudden death of his son, Peter.

Lucia worked with Michael and Marie Greene in 1996 to help set up CRY.

It became personal to Lucia in May 2002, when her niece Jenny died suddenly.

Since the beginning of CRY, Lucia worked in roles such as administrator, fundraiser and business development manager before her recent appointment as CEO.

Her goals as CEO include continuing to raise awareness of sudden cardiac death, developing the family support services and to open the new All island CRY (Ireland) Centre at Tallaght University Hospital in September.

Lucia said: “CRY has been close to my heart for 20 years. I am excited about the challenges and opportunities for the organisation and our families and supporters.”

The new state-of-the-art CRY Centre is a partnership between Tallaght University Hospital, the Department of Health and CRY.

