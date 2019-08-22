News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Louis Walsh sees his director's pay rise as management firm records a loss

Louis Walsh sees his director's pay rise as management firm records a loss
By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 05:27 PM

Pop guru, Louis Walsh, last year shared more than €335,000 in wages as a director of his main entertainment firm.

New accounts filed by Walsh’s management company, Brill Management Ltd, show that the company recorded a loss of €369,677 in the 12 months to the end of February this year and this followed a loss of €150,262 in the previous year.

The loss resulted in the company's accumulated profits at the firm last year declining by 89% from €413,971 to €44,294.

The cash reserves at the company also declined from €289,128 to €208,715.

Pay for the two directors, Louis Walsh and Desmond Morris, last year increased by just over 10% rising from €303,610 to €335,470.

The year under review coincided with Walsh leaving the X-Factor after a record-breaking 13 years as a judge on the ITV talent show.

However, Walsh recently confirmed that he will be returning to the next series of the entertainment show which is due on our screens in 2020.

Earlier this month, Walsh didn’t appear to be too concerned over Virgin Media’s decision to axe Ireland’s Got Talent where he worked as a judge for two seasons when he said: "Why would I do local telly when I can do X Factor?

“I've got too much work over here in the UK. I've been offered every single show at the moment, literally every show every day."

Currently, Walsh is masterminding Westlife sell-out reunion tour and the band has just completed a string of sell-out dates in the Far East and this followed the band’s triumphant return to Ireland after two sell-out gigs at Croke Park in early July.

The 67-year-old Kiltimagh man’s Brill Management employed three people last year made up of two directors and one in administration.

At the end of February, the firm owed €265,446 to directors.

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Scene & Heard: Everything entertainment you need to look out forScene & Heard: Everything entertainment you need to look out for

Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion rangeWho is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

5 baby-friendly destinations for your first family holiday5 baby-friendly destinations for your first family holiday

Louis Walsh

More in this Section

UK Ryanair flights take off as normal despite pilots’ strikeUK Ryanair flights take off as normal despite pilots’ strike

Here are the 9 steps for businesses to take to prepare for BrexitHere are the 9 steps for businesses to take to prepare for Brexit

Tesco ‘could ban brands’ with excessive plastic from shelvesTesco ‘could ban brands’ with excessive plastic from shelves

Around 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programmeAround 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programme


Lifestyle

Eating outdoors never looked so stylish.5 of the best cities for al fresco dining

Ultra-long haul flights from London to the east coast of Australia could be coming soon.What might happen to your body on a 19 hour flight to Sydney?

They’ve collaborated with influencer Lucy Williams and the collection is inspired by her birth year.Everything we know about the new collection by jewellery brand Missoma

Lauren Taylor catches up with last year’s Great British Menu winner who’s on a mission to make us love goat meat.Chef James Cochran: ‘People need to broaden their minds about eating goat’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »