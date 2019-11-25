News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Losses narrow by 7% at Mount Juliet golf resort

By Gordon Deegan
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 07:56 PM

The company that operates the five-star Mount Juliet hotel and golf resort in Co Kilkenny last year narrowed its pre-tax losses by 7% to €2.99m.

Mount Juliet is to stage the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and newly-filed accounts for Mount Juliet Unlimited show it recorded the reduction in pre-tax losses as revenues climbed by 35% to €11.59m.

The 500-acre Co Kilkenny estate was acquired by Tetrarch and businessman Emmet O’Neill in a €15m deal in 2014.

The staging of the Irish Open will be the fourth time that the Thomastown venue has staged the event.

The pre-tax loss of €2.99m last year followed pre-tax losses of €3.23m in 2017.

The company’s management said that they consider that the trading performance for the year has been satisfactory.

The pre-tax loss takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.369m and interest payments of €1.59m.

The accounts show that €1m of the interest payments was on shareholder loans while the bulk of the remainder was on bank loans.

The loss also takes account of a €420,699 loss on a disposal of a fixed asset.

Numbers employed last year increased from 102 to 118 as staff costs increased from €4.9m to €5.76m.

At the end of last year the company had a shareholders’ deficit of €8.8m.

Teeling may sell Limerick zinc asset

