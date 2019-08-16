News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Looking to India to help Ireland achieve its 183-point climate action plan

Looking to India to help Ireland achieve its 183-point climate action plan
By Piyush Verma
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 05:40 PM

Richard Bruton, the Climate Action and Environment Minister, recently described the Government’s Climate Action Plan as “ambitious but realistic”.

It is an ambitious plan -- maybe too ambitious -- that will require a new approach to climate governance if its ambitions are to be turned into reality.

The plan outlines 183 major actions to achieve a net-zero carbon emission target by 2050, with quarterly reports prepared for the cabinet.

It also involves establishing a Climate Action Delivery Board in the Department of the Taoiseach, which demonstrates the Government’s commitment to its own plan.

But we need to have a strict evaluation of the strategy.

Publishing monthly indicators on the programme, such as retrofit or developing electric vehicle charging points, will be important.

The role of the Climate Action Delivery Board will be crucial and a collective effort is required to achieve the targets, which will involve citizens being informed on the progress towards achieving the goals.

An online climate action delivery dashboard in an accessible format will help encourage debate.

India is setting a great example in this regard.

Its Digital India initiative provides a dashboard and live updates on progress to delivering on its programme to replace lighting in homes with light-emitting diodes, or LED devices.

It is the world’s largest zero-subsidy domestic LED bulb programme.

Richard Bruton
Richard Bruton

Transparent reporting with real-time data available on a public dashboard and robust monitoring processes have built trust in the Indian programme.

Moreover, it has further helped it to enhance the roll-out of other energy-efficiency programmes.

This model could be used in Ireland to track the National Climate Action Plan and bring transparency for the benefit of all.

We also need to act without delay in defining accountability. Local authorities will need to be key players in solving this climate and energy puzzle.

READ MORE

Why the easing in house price inflation is unambiguously a good thing

Along with public bodies, the private sector, non-government organisations, and civic groups should also be guided by the Government in what they can contribute to achieve the ambitious national plan.

There is also a need for improved publically available data to help better understand and identify the issues.

We also need to build expertise and capacity to analyse historical and real-time data from different sectors to help shape the strategy.

Specifically, we need experts on low carbon technologies.

A shortage of skills will lead to poor specification, installations, and maintenance of low carbon technologies and will hinder progress.

Having transparent quality assurance and third-party certification schemes will build trust in the new technologies and ensure the right technologies are used.

Getting the support of communities up and down the country is crucial and harnessing the power of local and national media titles and social media will be needed to ensure no one is left behind.

Instilling a sense of commitment for all participants in the programme will be a challenge.

Overall, Ireland now has an ambitious and achievable plan, with the committment from the Government behind it.

It is now time to start implementing, monitoring and evaluating the plan. This involves bringing transparency, engaging all participants, as well as giving a sense of ownership.

Piyush Verma, is seniorenergy market analyst at theInternational Energy Research Centre, IERC, at the Tyndall National Institute. He was selected as Ireland’s 2018 Future Energy Leader from the World Energy Council in London.

[readmore]944421[/reamdore]

More on this topic

SuperValu to introduce compostable shopping bag to customers in SeptemberSuperValu to introduce compostable shopping bag to customers in September

Arron Banks jokes about Greta Thunberg and 'freak yachting accidents'Arron Banks jokes about Greta Thunberg and 'freak yachting accidents'

‘Not that special’ Greta won’t try convincing Trump on climate change‘Not that special’ Greta won’t try convincing Trump on climate change

Greta Thunberg: The schoolgirl who inspired global climate change movementGreta Thunberg: The schoolgirl who inspired global climate change movement

TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Ted Baker dumps Debenhams for Next in childrenswear collaborationTed Baker dumps Debenhams for Next in childrenswear collaboration

Harland and Wolff administrators provide extra time to explore rescue optionsHarland and Wolff administrators provide extra time to explore rescue options

Cathay Pacific boss resigns after staff take part in Hong Kong protestsCathay Pacific boss resigns after staff take part in Hong Kong protests

Carraig Donn to create 40 jobs in Co MayoCarraig Donn to create 40 jobs in Co Mayo


Lifestyle

A leading researcher challenges the belief that all men have higher sex drives than women. Many feel under pressure to initiate intimacy and would prefer greater equality in bed, she tells Marjorie Brennan.Not tonight: Why men are not always in the mood for sex

The label’s creative director, Palesa Mokubung, is from South Africa.Everything you need to know about Mantsho, the first African brand to collaborate with H&M

The Danish government is yet to officially comment.Trump reportedly ‘wants to buy’ Greenland – 5 reasons it’s a totally amazing tourist destination

Here are the best ways to get young children to eat veg and advises on the correct portion sizes for toddlers.Ask an Expert: How can I ensure my toddler gets enough nutrients if he doesn’t like vegetables?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »