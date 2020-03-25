News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

London City Airport to suspend operations as demand for air travel plummets

By Press Association
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 03:57 PM

London City Airport will suspend its operations until the end of April, amid a collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus.

The airport said it will close its runway to commercial and private flights from tonight.

London City is the UK’s 12th busiest airport, handling 5.1 million passengers last year.

Its location close to the capital’s financial district makes it particularly popular with business travellers.

The airport is used for British Airways’ business-class only flights to and from New York.

A spokesman for London City said: “Following the Government’s latest instructions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily suspend all commercial and private flights from the airport.

“This will begin in the evening on Wednesday 25 March and is expected to last until the end of April. We will keep this under review.

“At this point in this fast-moving and unprecedented situation, we think this is the responsible thing to do for the safety and wellbeing of our staff, passengers and everyone associated with the airport.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

