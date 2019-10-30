News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

London builder eyes job cuts

London builder eyes job cuts
By Bloomberg
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 05:45 AM

Barratt Developments has notified about 5% of its London staff that they may lose their jobs as the company retreats from building expensive apartments in the centre of the UK capital.

Britain’s second-biggest housebuilder by market value is weighing around 20 job cuts in London, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

Affected employees have been placed on redundancy consultation, but no firm decisions have been made and there’s no certainty over the total number of positions to be eliminated, according to the sources.

The potential losses come as central London housing is mired in its longest slump in decades.

Barratt’s private completions in the high-end market dived more than 64% in the year through June, leaving the firm with just 18 homes to sell in the center, it said last month.

By contrast, the number of outer London sales — which fetched an average 70% less than those in the center -- grew almost 40%.

The job consultations are focused on a single Barratt London division and are not solely a result of the shift out of central London, one source said.

A long period of central London home prices surging faster than wages ended in 2014 thanks to tax hikes on luxury home buyers, followed by further increases for landlords and second-home purchasers in 2016.

Shortly after, the country’s shock Brexit vote introduced severe political and economic uncertainty that the market has since struggled to shake off.

Still, the UK government’s Help to Buy programme has propped up demand for cheaper homes that qualify for its interest-free loans.

That’s encouraged home builders including Barratt to shift the focus from London to the city’s outer reaches, where prices are lower.

While Barratt’s completions across all of London rose 3.6% in the year through June, its private sales in the capital still declined by almost 14% in the period.

Across Britain, house prices, that almost flat-lined ahead of Brexit, grew a bit more quickly in October, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed.

House prices rose by 0.4% on the year, Nationwide said, the 11th month in a row that annual price growth remained below 1%.

Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner said average prices rose by £800 (€925) over the last 12 months, a sharp slowing compared with the 12 months to October 2016, just after the Brexit referendum, when prices jumped by £9,100 (€10,560).

Bloomberg and Reuters

READ MORE

BP shares slump 4.5% as weak oil price hits earnings

More on this topic

Bishop urges more investment in Irish firms after Novartis lossesBishop urges more investment in Irish firms after Novartis losses

Novartis and Molex cuts may be tip of icebergNovartis and Molex cuts may be tip of iceberg

Cork Bishop says 'devastating' job losses at Novartis show danger of over reliance on global companiesCork Bishop says 'devastating' job losses at Novartis show danger of over reliance on global companies

SIPTU representatives meet Novartis management after 'devastating' job cutsSIPTU representatives meet Novartis management after 'devastating' job cuts

LondonJob LossesTOPIC: Job losses

More in this Section

Dragon’s Den star gets extra two weeks to secure Jessops stores futureDragon’s Den star gets extra two weeks to secure Jessops stores future

UK consumer credit growth slumps to five-year low amid economic uncertaintyUK consumer credit growth slumps to five-year low amid economic uncertainty

Saudi oil giant Aramco ‘to be floated on stock market’Saudi oil giant Aramco ‘to be floated on stock market’

Cork Airport announces five new winter routes Cork Airport announces five new winter routes


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »