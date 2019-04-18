LogMeIn expansion to create 200 jobs in Dublin

LogMeIn Inc. has officially opened its new international headquarters in the Reflector Building on Dublin's Grand Canal Dock.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company first established a Dublin office in 2012 and its new facility will allow the cloud-based connectivity firm to establish a "management decision-making centre in Europe" with plans to recruit an additional 200 high-level positions.

These include customer success managers to help customers meet their business goals using LogMeIn’s products, as well as additional sales, marketing, legal, HR and IT roles.

LogMeIn’s new offices - supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation through IDA Ireland - cover 40,000 sq. ft. and the development is part of the company’s ambitious plans to create more than 1,000 new jobs around the world over the next three to five years.

The six-storey building has an office wing and a retail wing with space for a ground floor restaurant and parking. It also has a training centre for 80 people, broadcast studios with audio-visual facilities, a fifth-floor panoramic terrace, gym, library and gaming areas.

LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every region across the globe that includes users of its popular products, including the likes of LastPass, GoToConnect, GoToRooms and Bold360.

“LogMeIn is certain that by investing in growth-enabling infrastructure in Dublin, it is able to retain its focus on competitiveness and develop new products to continually help our customers and that will also create jobs, spreading the benefits to the broader community in Ireland,” said Bill Wagner, CEO, LogMeIn.

“Our new office is central to LogMeIn leading the innovation race, while building our international hub to serve our customers worldwide and attract the highest level of talent available.”

The CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, said: “Ireland has a well-deserved reputation as an international location for key global players in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in recent years due the talented tech and multilingual workforce based here.

"LogMeIn’s decision to further invest in its people with this fantastic new headquarters in the heart of Dublin’s tech centre is a clear demonstration of the confidence the company has in the City.”