Local firms partner on new Hansans sanitiser

MTD Precision Engineering in Little Island, Cork, has has adapted its technology to launch Hansans roll-on hand-sanitisers.

MTD houses state-of-the-art technologies, specialising in the design and manufacture of equipment for clients in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Seán Hayes led MTD’s initial Covid-19 response to look at the HSE’s need for ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment.

However, he soon identified small hand sanitiser bottles as being in seriously short supply.

MTD worked closely with Liam Quaid of Weener Plastics to develop the safe and spill-free packaging for Hansans, a new roll-on hand-sanitiser concept — similar to that used for deodorants in the health and beauty sector.

Another local enterprise, Water Technology Ltd, assisted in the selection of certified hand-sanitiser formula with a 70% alcohol content. Frank Roche Engineering Services helped to crate a safe air-handling and solution-filling environment for the product.

Hansans roll-on hand-sanitisers can be purchased from: www.hansans.ie. Hansans has received assistance from the Local Enterprise Office South Cork and Cork County Council.