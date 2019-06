The number of people signing on the Live Register is at its lowest level since February 2008.

Central Statistics Office figures for May show a drop of 3,500 people receiving payments.

In total 190,900 people are claiming benefits.

The monthly decrease consists of 1,700 males and 2,000 females decreased by 2,000.

However, the number of long-term claimants on the Live Register went up last month to 76,238. This compares to April's figure which was 74,940.