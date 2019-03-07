NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Live Register numbers fall in January

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 11:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Live Register saw a decrease in January, according to the Central Statistics Office.

There were 199,627 people signing on the Live Register in January 2019, a fall of 37,759, or 15.9%, on January 2018.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Live Register total recorded a monthly fall of 3,200, or 1.6%, in January 2019, bringing the seasonally adjusted total to 200,300.

That number represents the lowest number recorded in the seasonally adjusted series since April 2008.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Live Register showed a monthly decrease of 1,900 men in January 2019, while the number of women on the Live Register fell by 1,400 over the same period.

