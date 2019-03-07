Live Register numbers fall in February

The Live Register saw a decrease in February, according to the Central Statistics Office.

There were 196,934 people signing on the Live Register in February 2019, a fall of 38,410, or 16.3%, on February 2018.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Live Register total recorded a monthly fall of 3,500, or 1.8% last month bringing the seasonally adjusted total to 196,500.

That number represents the lowest number recorded in the seasonally adjusted series since February 2008.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Live Register showed a monthly decrease of 2,300 men in February 2019, while the number of women on the Live Register fell by 1,400 over the same period.