News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Lisa says Irish funds sector very resilient

Lisa says Irish funds sector very resilient
Lisa Kealy, of EY, has been newly elected as chair of the Irish Funds Industry Association (Irish Funds).
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 03:00 PM

Lisa Kealy, who leads EY Wealth and Asset Management (WAM) in Ireland, has been elected as chair of Irish Funds, and will represent the priorities of the Irish funds industry for the next 12 months.

Lisa takes over from Yvonne Connolly, CEO of Carne Group. The Irish Funds Industry Association (Irish Funds) is the representative body for the international investment fund community in Ireland. Its membership includes asset managers, service providers, and professional services firms.

Lisa said: “While I will be serving my term in a changed business environment, I am excited for the challenge ahead and the role we can play to support our members and mitigate the economic and social impact of the pandemic.

“I firmly believe in the resilience of our industry and I look forward to working with the Council and the secretariat of Irish Funds as we collectively respond to and rise from this global disruption.”

Lisa Kealy leads EY Wealth and Asset Management services in Ireland and is a member of the EY European WAM leadership committee.

She is also the EY exchange-traded fund leader for EY EMEIA and chairs the EY Global ETF committee. She is an assurance partner in EY’s Financial Services Organisation with over 20 years’ experience in advising clients on various aspects of accounting, regulatory and operational change.

Lisa holds a first-class honours degree in Pure Mathematics from Trinity College Dublin and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland, from which she holds a practicing certificate.

READ MORE

Farley’s lead role with US tech giant Xilinx

More on this topic

Farley’s lead role with US tech giant XilinxFarley’s lead role with US tech giant Xilinx

Survey reveals top 10 'most reputable' organisations in IrelandSurvey reveals top 10 'most reputable' organisations in Ireland

Deirdre Waldron joins board of Triskel Arts CentreDeirdre Waldron joins board of Triskel Arts Centre

Golden Rum wins gong for Blacks Brewery and Distillery of Kinsale at the World Rum Awards Golden Rum wins gong for Blacks Brewery and Distillery of Kinsale at the World Rum Awards


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Pfizer begins human trials in race to develop Covid-19 vaccinePfizer begins human trials in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine

Exports from EU set to slump by €285bn, says trade commissionerExports from EU set to slump by €285bn, says trade commissioner

Irish households can save €5000 per year amid Covid-19 says mortgage expertIrish households can save €5000 per year amid Covid-19 says mortgage expert

GM profit slumps by nearly 90%, with worse to comeGM profit slumps by nearly 90%, with worse to come


Lifestyle

I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle and I’ve noticed my energy levels have started to dip. I’m in my 40s and make sure to eat well and take plenty of exercise. What would you recommend?Natural Health: 'I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle'

Here are our top TV picks for today.Thursday's TV highlights: Pure Mule returns from the RTÉ archives

Serving up the latest food newsThe Menu: A bulletin board for Irish foodies

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »