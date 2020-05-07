Lisa says Irish funds sector very resilient

Lisa Kealy, who leads EY Wealth and Asset Management (WAM) in Ireland, has been elected as chair of Irish Funds, and will represent the priorities of the Irish funds industry for the next 12 months.

Lisa takes over from Yvonne Connolly, CEO of Carne Group. The Irish Funds Industry Association (Irish Funds) is the representative body for the international investment fund community in Ireland. Its membership includes asset managers, service providers, and professional services firms.

Lisa said: “While I will be serving my term in a changed business environment, I am excited for the challenge ahead and the role we can play to support our members and mitigate the economic and social impact of the pandemic.

“I firmly believe in the resilience of our industry and I look forward to working with the Council and the secretariat of Irish Funds as we collectively respond to and rise from this global disruption.”

Lisa Kealy leads EY Wealth and Asset Management services in Ireland and is a member of the EY European WAM leadership committee.

She is also the EY exchange-traded fund leader for EY EMEIA and chairs the EY Global ETF committee. She is an assurance partner in EY’s Financial Services Organisation with over 20 years’ experience in advising clients on various aspects of accounting, regulatory and operational change.

Lisa holds a first-class honours degree in Pure Mathematics from Trinity College Dublin and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland, from which she holds a practicing certificate.