Liquidator confirmed to Co Meath construction and plant hire business

By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 12:46 PM

The High Court has confirmed the appointment of a liquidator to a construction and plant hire business.

Mr Justice Max Barrett today said he was satisfied to appoint Chartered Accountant Mr Anthony Fitzpatrick as official liquidation to Brandon Plant Hire Ltd, which is insolvent to the tune of €934,000.

Mr Fitzpatrick was appointed in a provisional capacity to the firm, that employed 30 people, by the court last month. There were no objections to the application.

The company had been involved in both the plant hire business as well as the provision of substructures and groundwork’s on building sites.

The company's members petitioned the court for the provisional liquidator's appointment, so that its assets will be secured and their proceeds properly distributed to the Trim Co Meath-based firm's creditors.

It had been working three projects when it sought the winding up order. It had worked on several major contracts in the past and its main customer was Cairn Homes, the court heard.

Seeking the order confirming the liquidator's apppointment Ronnie Hudson Bl, instructed by solicitor John Kieran, for the company said the firm had been profitable for many years since it was founded in 1997, and was involved in several major house building projects.

Counsel said that the company had been experiencing cash flow difficulties. It had hoped that an investor would come on board to help it continue to trade.

Counsel said that because of covid-19 the investor was no longer interested in putting money into the firm rendering the firm insolvent and unable to trade.

Mr Justice Barrett said he was satisfied to appoint Mr Fitzpatrick as liquidator, and ordered that the firm's director file a statement of affairs.

