LinkedIn to announce 400 jobs for Dublin

More than 400 jobs are set to be announced in Dublin this morning.

Social-networking giant LinkedIn is to add to its 1200-strong workforce in the capital.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys will attend the announcement.

Dublin's Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe says it is a huge boost: "Well I'm really delighted to see this investment in Dublin.

"I know Silicon Valley and Dublin City are twin cities and we've put a lot of investment into trying to attract companies like LinkedIn to Dublin.

"I had a great meeting with the co-founder of LinkedIn Allen Blue on a previous visit and it's fantastic to see them invest in their Dublin site."