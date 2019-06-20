News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
LinkedIn to announce 400 jobs for Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 07:05 AM

More than 400 jobs are set to be announced in Dublin this morning.

Social-networking giant LinkedIn is to add to its 1200-strong workforce in the capital.

The social-networking giant already employs 1200 people in its base in Wilton Plaza.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys will attend the announcement.

Dublin's Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe says it is a huge boost: "Well I'm really delighted to see this investment in Dublin.

"I know Silicon Valley and Dublin City are twin cities and we've put a lot of investment into trying to attract companies like LinkedIn to Dublin.

"I had a great meeting with the co-founder of LinkedIn Allen Blue on a previous visit and it's fantastic to see them invest in their Dublin site."

ESRI calls for tax hikes to prevent overheating

