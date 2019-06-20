LinkedIn to announce 400 jobs for Dublin

More than 400 jobs are set to be announced in Dublin this morning.
Social-networking giant LinkedIn is to add to its 1200-strong workforce in the capital.
The social-networking giant already employs 1200 people in its base in Wilton Plaza.
Business Minister Heather Humphreys will attend the announcement.
Dublin's Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe says it is a huge boost: "Well I'm really delighted to see this investment in Dublin.
"I know Silicon Valley and Dublin City are twin cities and we've put a lot of investment into trying to attract companies like LinkedIn to Dublin.
"I had a great meeting with the co-founder of LinkedIn Allen Blue on a previous visit and it's fantastic to see them invest in their Dublin site."