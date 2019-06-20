News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
LinkedIn announces 800 new jobs, expanding Dublin workforce to 2,000

Sharon McCooey, Head of LinkedIn Ireland. Picture: Naoise Culhane
By Greg Murphy
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 09:46 AM

LinkedIn has this morning announced that it is creating 800 new jobs at its Wilton Place HQ in Dublin.

This will bring the headcount at its Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) base to 2,000 people by summer next year.

The expansion marks the milestone of its growing Irish membership to two million accounts on the world's largest professional social network.

The follows last year's announcement by LinkedIn that it signed a lease for a new development at One Wilton Park, due for completion in 2020.

Sharon McCooey, Head of LinkedIn Ireland, said: “Our growth in Ireland continues at a phenomenal pace, both as an employer, but also as a platform that two million Irish professionals have come to rely on to develop their careers and find their next job.

"Our Irish office has become our second largest office in the world, after our global HQ, and our Irish members are some of the most active and engaged on our platform.

"We’re hugely grateful to the Government, the IDA, and the people of Dublin, for their support which has enabled us to grow from a team of three people to 2,000.”

Recruitment has already begun with over 100 roles open today in areas such as sales, marketing, customer service, finance and analytics.

Welcoming the announcement Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD said: “I am delighted to see this announcement from LinkedIn which reaffirms their commitment to Ireland and Dublin’s position as the Digital Capital of Europe.

"I am particularly pleased that LinkedIn’s ReturnIn scheme will provide extra support for those seeking to return to the workforce after taking a career break to look after children or acting as a carer. "

The company's ReturnIn programme provides customised support for people returning to employment after taking time out to look after children or act as a carer.

Minister Humphreys added: "It is also encouraging to see a vibrant community of two million Irish members using the professional network to find jobs and drive business opportunities.

"I would like to wish the company well and look forward to our mutually beneficial relationship continuing to develop in the years ahead.”

