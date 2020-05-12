News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Limerick tech company to create 20 new jobs in new partnership

Remote working technology has been increasingly used as more people continue to work from home.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 01:05 PM

20 jobs are to be created in Limerick in a new tech partnership.

Hybrid Technology Partners, a technology solutions provider headquartered in Limerick, and Priority Software, an enterprise resourcing planning (ERP) company are to create 20 jobs over the next 12 months in a new partnership.

75 new jobs are projected over the next three years. The partnership was announced at a virtual launch today.

Hybrid Technology Partners will be the authorised Irish reseller for Priority Software who provide ERP software for business operations and facilitate remote working through cloud-based solutions.

This technology is used across a wide range of sectors from wholesale distribution, biomedical, wider healthcare industries, and manufacturing.

Paul Browne, Founder of Hybrid Technology Partners said he was very pleased with the announced partnership. He said Priority Software were a leading global provider of ERP services.

"Now, more than ever, businesses need software that will allow them to continue delivering their products and services, as well as adapting to the recent surge in remote working," he said.

"We’re excited to be recruiting at a time when the economy is facing significant challenges in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and are proud to be able to play our part to support the IT and business sector.”

Minister of State for Trade, Business and Employment, Pat Breen, officially launched the partnership and said remote working is "a major policy emphasis" of his Department’s regionalisation strategy.

