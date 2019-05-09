Limerick founders of $22.5bn company Stripe win Irish Times Business Person of the Year Award

Limerick-born brothers John and Patrick Collison, founders of online payments company Stripe, have been named as winners of the Irish Times Business Person of the Year Award.

They were recognised for their success in raising $345m in funding in the past year, which saw Stripe’s valuation leap to $22.5bn.

The brothers are now estimated to be worth $2.3bn each.

John, 28, and Patrick, 30, were among 12 monthly winners considered for the overall prize.

Stripe now has 1,800 employees and expects to employ more than 300 people at its Irish operations by the end of this year, Patrick told attendees via video link.

The annual awards, which recognise excellence and outstanding achievement in Irish business, in association with KPMG, were held in the Mansion House last night and attended by more than 300 people.

Dalata, Ireland's largest hotel group, won The Irish Times Company of the Year Award, sponsored by KPMG.

The company, led by Sligo entrepreneur Pat McCann, announced a 13% growth in profits before tax to more than €87m for 2018 in addition to revenue growth of almost 12% to €394m.

The Irish Times Top 1,000* Distinguished Leader in Business Award was presented to Breege O’Donoghue, a former senior executive of leading fast fashion retailer Primark/Penneys.

Three other awards were presented on the night. Coillte, the State-owned forestry group won the Deal of the Year Award for the sale of its stake in four wind farms to Greencoat Renewables for €136m.

Ken Bowles from Smurfit Kappa, won the CFO of the Year Award, while Irish food company Strong Roots won the Local Enterprise of the Year award.

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe told attendees: “Ireland’s recovery in recent years is, among other things, inextricably linked to the willingness of successful companies and exceptional individuals to work hard and embrace innovation.

They are at the forefront of helping to build an Ireland that will continue to prosper in our rapidly changing world.

There is much to be celebrated and acknowledged in respect of the companies and individuals who have excelled this past year and tonight is a fitting recognition of their combined achievements.”