News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Lidl to launch reusable bag for loose fruit and veg

Lidl to launch reusable bag for loose fruit and veg
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 03:42 PM

Lidl is the first retailer in Ireland to launch a reusable bag for loose fruit and vegetables across its stores.

The bags, which will cost 99c for two, will go on sale at their 162 stores nationwide from September.

The green bags are a reusable alternative to single-use small fruit and veg bags.

Lidl has committed to several ambitious plastic reduction targets, including using 20% less plastic packaging by 2022 and having 100% recyclable own-brand packaging by 2025.

Additionally, it offers customers in-store recycling stations and has discontinued the sale of single-use plastic items including drinking straws, disposable plates, cups and cutlery.

Deirdre Ryan, Head of CSR at Lidl Ireland said: "We are delighted to be the first Irish retailer to introduce reusable bags for loose fruit and veg for our customers.

This announcement is the latest step on our journey to tackle the important issue of plastic waste.

We have already implemented several plastic waste reduction initiatives such as our recycling stations in stores, ending the sale of many single-use plastic items and the removal of unrecyclable black plastics from numerous categories across our range.

"We re grateful for our customers support on this journey and hope that they support this latest initiative as we continue to respond to their concerns about plastic waste," she said.

READ MORE

Over 9,100 new homes built in first half of this year

More on this topic

Lidl confirms plan to roll-out 50 more Irish storesLidl confirms plan to roll-out 50 more Irish stores

Grocery spending tops €2.5bn in run-up to EasterGrocery spending tops €2.5bn in run-up to Easter

Lidl rolls out £1.50 boxes of damaged but edible fruit and veg to British storesLidl rolls out £1.50 boxes of damaged but edible fruit and veg to British stores

Lidl recall chocolate bars that may contain undeclared peanuts Lidl recall chocolate bars that may contain undeclared peanuts

TOPIC: Lidl

More in this Section

Eir launches 'No Limits Data' plan with 80GB limit for mobile customers Eir launches 'No Limits Data' plan with 80GB limit for mobile customers

Irish holiday makers could face disruption as Ryanair strike loomsIrish holiday makers could face disruption as Ryanair strike looms

South Korean police raid company involved in Ronaldo no-showSouth Korean police raid company involved in Ronaldo no-show

Workers to strike at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport over pay disputeWorkers to strike at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport over pay dispute


Lifestyle

You heard it here first, these are the pieces to covet next season.From pearl hoops to men’s jewellery, 7 autumn trends that are going to be huge

There’s a lot of good stuff to consider.Five unexpected benefits of regularly having meat-free days

Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have, according to dietitian Aoife Hearne.Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have

Research suggests hanging baskets can survive on a fraction of the water we give them. Hannah Stephenson discovers six ways to water to keep them going.Can your hanging basket survive on a glass of water a day?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »