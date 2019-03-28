NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Lidl rolls out £1.50 boxes of damaged but edible fruit and veg to British stores

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 12:38 PM

A supermarket is rolling out 5kg boxes of slightly damaged but edible fruit and vegetables for £1.50 to all British stores following “incredible” feedback from customers.

Lidl said it had sold more than 50,000 Too Good To Waste boxes since it started trialling them in August, saving 250 tonnes of food waste.

In a variation on “wonky veg”, the boxes are filled with fruit and vegetables which have become slightly damaged, discoloured or deteriorated, but are still good to eat.

They are available in all Lidl stores across England, Scotland and Wales from opening until midday, after which any leftover boxes are given to local charities.

Lidl GB chief executive Christian Hartnagel said: “The positive feedback that we have received off the back of our trial has been incredible, from our colleagues who are showing so much passion for them, to our customers who were getting in touch from the get go asking where they could get one.

“We’re therefore really excited to be rolling the boxes out to all of our stores nationwide, and we’re really pleased to see that it’s also starting to be adopted by other supermarkets.”

- Press Association

