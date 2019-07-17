News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Level of growth in hotel sector at lowest point in seven years

Level of growth in hotel sector at lowest point in seven years
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 07:08 AM

The level of growth in the hotel sector is at its lowest point in seven years.

According to a new report by accountancy firm Crowe, the hotel industry recorded an 8th consecutive year of growth in turn-over in 2018.

But the level of growth, at 7%, was down 4.5% on the previous year.

The report highlights a weakened sterling and Brexit uncertainty as being some of the main issues behind the declining revenue growth.

Since 2013, it says the market share of hotel guests from Northern Ireland and the UK dropped by 25%, with that only balanced by a surge in demand from US visitors.

Author of the report, Aiden Murphy, says increased costs are also having an effect on hotels bottom lines.

"In 2018 there were three cost headings that hoteliers were concerned about: one begin payroll, two being utilities - which would be your electricity and gas - and three being insurance," said Mr Murphy.

"For those three cost headings, those costs increased at a faster pace then underlying revenue growth, and therefore they are a worry for the years ahead."

The report also highlights the importance of the Irish guests to hotels here, with over half of all hotel guests last year coming from the domestic market.

It also shows strong demand in the midlands and east of the country last year meant the average cost of a room in a hotel rose above €100 for the first time.

READ MORE

Ross and FAI in stand-off over Conway appointment

More on this topic

British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran transferred to mental health wardBritish-Iranian woman jailed in Iran transferred to mental health ward

Emery confident Arsenal will soon have ‘three or four’ new playersEmery confident Arsenal will soon have ‘three or four’ new players

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harmFleetwood manager Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm

Public sector sick days cost State over €380m in 2018Public sector sick days cost State over €380m in 2018

More in this Section

Renault looks to new launches to stem car sales fallRenault looks to new launches to stem car sales fall

EU set ‘to start Amazon probe’EU set ‘to start Amazon probe’

Ryanair rises despite passenger forecast cutRyanair rises despite passenger forecast cut

Sterling slides to 90p against euro on prospects of Brexit Halloween frightSterling slides to 90p against euro on prospects of Brexit Halloween fright


Lifestyle

It's hard to build a reputation in gaming, but it can be even harder to keep one.Game Tech: Dragon Quest Builders sequel builds on first outing

Fretting about doing your holiday shop with the summer sales in full swing? Who needs the hassle?Beach babe: Log on, check out and have a stress-free start to your holiday

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »