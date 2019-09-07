'Let's get farmers back to what they do best': IFA boss hopes talks can end beef-price crisis

The Irish Farmers Association President says he's "hopeful" fresh talks aimed at resolving the beef dispute will end the crisis.

Discussions are expected to resume on Monday, three weeks after the orginal talks broke down.

Farmers are calling on factories to give them a better price for their animals. However, Meat Industry Ireland says the price they get represents the average in a tough EU market.

IFA President, Joe Healy (pictured), said: "There's no point going into any talks if you feel there'a a bit of hope to getting an end to the crisis...

"I hope everyone comes to the table with the same view in mind - that's to end the crisis, and to get farmers back to doing what they do best."