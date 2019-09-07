News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

'Let's get farmers back to what they do best': IFA boss hopes talks can end beef-price crisis

'Let's get farmers back to what they do best': IFA boss hopes talks can end beef-price crisis
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 05:28 PM

The Irish Farmers Association President says he's "hopeful" fresh talks aimed at resolving the beef dispute will end the crisis.

Discussions are expected to resume on Monday, three weeks after the orginal talks broke down.

Farmers are calling on factories to give them a better price for their animals. However, Meat Industry Ireland says the price they get represents the average in a tough EU market.

IFA President, Joe Healy (pictured), said: "There's no point going into any talks if you feel there'a a bit of hope to getting an end to the crisis...

"I hope everyone comes to the table with the same view in mind - that's to end the crisis, and to get farmers back to doing what they do best."

More on this topic

Beef price protests escalate in some areas despite agreement to remove legal threatBeef price protests escalate in some areas despite agreement to remove legal threat

Beef talks need to be fast tracked, says Independent TDBeef talks need to be fast tracked, says Independent TD

Minister to arrange new talks over beef pricingMinister to arrange new talks over beef pricing

Beef protest shows Irish farming only a two-trick ponyBeef protest shows Irish farming only a two-trick pony

TOPIC: Beef price crisis

More in this Section

EU-US regulatory split may prolong 737-Max groundingEU-US regulatory split may prolong 737-Max grounding

Market rally slows on Brexit warningMarket rally slows on Brexit warning

Topshop owner Green in €188m lossTopshop owner Green in €188m loss

Corporate watchdog to examine Datalex accounting reportCorporate watchdog to examine Datalex accounting report


Lifestyle

A particular highlight is the Savage x Fenty lingerie show returning to the schedule.From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off

Here’s how to keep your cool during those nine months.Stress during pregnancy may be linked to personality disorders: 6 tips to help you stress less

Ashley Benson has just taken the plunge, and there’s good reason why this chop is perfect for September.Is the ‘clavicle bob’ going to be the biggest haircut of autumn?

Neutralise your impact on the environment and choose a holiday that is committed to sustainable tourism, writes Ciara McDonnellSix stops for an eco staycation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »