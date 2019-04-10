Lero boss Brian Fitzgerald is the new president of the Association for Information Systems

Professor Brian Fitzgerald, director of Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre, based in UL, has become the first Irish person elected president of the international Association for Information Systems (AIS), and will serve a three-year term.

Prof Fitzgerald said: “It is an honour to be elected to this prestigious role and reflects Ireland’s reputation as a global technology centre.”

Based in Atlanta, USA, AIS is a global professional association for leaders in the research, teaching, practice and study of information systems worldwide, with 5,000 members globally.

Prof Fitzgerald maintains his role as head of Lero, which covers a wide range of software development from driverless cars and automation to artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Roscommon-born Prof Fitzgerald has been involved with Lero since its inception in 2005, apart from a spell as vice-president research at UL from 2008-11. He also worked in the software industry for over a decade in sectors such as finance, telecomms, manufacturing and bespoke software development in Ireland, Belgium and Germany.