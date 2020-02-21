Leo Varadkar rules out supporting the EU’s proposed budget

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ruled out supporting the EU’s proposed budget as it would result in Ireland paying out more money and receiving less from Brussels.

Mr Varadkar and Irish negotiators met European Council president Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, to discuss the budget but Mr Varadkar rejected spending proposals for the bloc, which would impact negatively on Ireland.

He described the proposal as “one that we can’t accept”.

“Essentially it means that Ireland will contribute much more to the EU budget but we will actually receive less back in terms of payments to Irish farmers and also funds for regional development and social development,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland accepted that, with a growing economy, that it was obliged to pay more into the EU budget over the next seven years but that it could not accept cuts in farming payments and other funds.

He made his objections clear to the council and commission presidents and that it was now unlikely that there would be agreement on the EU’s multi-annual financial framework.

Ireland’s position comes after EU leaders in Brussels clashed on the bloc’s budget.

A tussle over the money comes after Britain’s departure from the EU, taking with it the previously planned €75 billion in its contributions over the period 2021 to 2027.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that there are “major differences” to overcome among the 27 countries.

Richer and poorer nations are split on contributions while some leaders want funds allocated more on certain areas, such as defence.

Mr Varadkar said he understood that the so-called frugal four - Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands - were holding their position on budget concerns.

“I understand where they are coming from. I’ve met them [the leaders] all individually but I don’t agree with that position,” he said.

“If we are serious about supporting agriculture across the European Union, about building up the economies of central and eastern Europe, about dealing with security threats and climate action, that is going to cost money and that is why Ireland is one of the countries that is willing to contribute more to the EU budget as a wealthy country with a growing economy.”

Mr Varadkar reiterated that Ireland does not have a difficulty with the level of funds being asked and was “not hung up on the percentages of GDP”.

“Its kind of pay more and get less proposal and that is one that I can’t accept,” he said.