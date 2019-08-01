News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Leo Varadkar launches major redevelopment at former brewery site

By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 04:49 PM

The first phase of a 100 million euro redevelopment has taken place in Kilkenny.

The Abbey Quarter is undergoing a huge makeover at the site of the former Smithwick’s Brewery.

The buildings will include a mix of offices, residential, education and retail uses.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was joined by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and Kilkenny County councillors as he launched the Brewhouse part of the development.

Mr Varadkar said he was “honoured” to be in Kilkenny for the sod turning.

“This is a major new development for Kilkenny city, a partnership involving the government, Kilkenny County Council and the private sector. It’s really about building a new urban quarter in this great, historic city,” he added.

“There will be jobs, businesses, creative industries, and also new places for people to live and it’s very much in line with the Project Ireland 2040 vision that rather than continue to sprawl, we should redevelop our existing towns and cities.

“Build up rather than out and build new developments that people don’t have to commute to and from and ones that are climate friendly.

A general view of the Brewhouse building on the Abbey Quarter site in Kilkenny (Niall Carson/PA).
“It’s really a great example of some of the important investments and big investments that are happening here in the south east.”

